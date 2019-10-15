Get Witchy With These Full Moon Jewelry Must-Haves

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 3:30 AM

'Tis the season to be spooky! We're hoping at this point that you've secured your Halloween costume because, you guys, we are TWO weekends away from the big frightful night. That being said, the cooler weather and pumpkin sightings around town have definitely peaked our witchy vibes as of late. If you are not a costume person but are still looking for ways to channel the festive season, why not illuminate your wardrobe with some seriously celestial moon jewelry finds.  

The moon controls the cycles of change and is a reminder that there's light in the darkness and beauty and guidance in the unknown. Maybe you are on the hunt to dress up your digits this fall? Give a magical lunar ring (or three) a shot to go with all sporty autumnal dresses.  Maybe you are in the market for a statement piece that will amp up your already cute AF cashmere set? Take a phases-of-the-moon pendant for a spin to give you some serious street cred this fall season. There's no wrong way to deck out your autumn wear with some cool waxing-and-waning moon jewelry to get your Halloween on!

Check out six of our favorites below.

Lunar Phase Adjustable Ring

Let go of what no longer serves you with this lunar phase adjustable ring. 

$48 Alex and Ani
BCBGeneration Starry Moon Pendant Long Necklace

Keep stars in your eyes and around your neck with this dainty celestial moon statement piece.

$32 Macy's
Crystal Duo Moon Black Rose Gold

Ice out your wrist in this gorgeous rose gold bracelet with crystal moon charms.

$89 Amazon
Moon and Star Post Earrings

Take your ears out of this galaxy with this moon and star duo earring set.

$48 Alex and Ani
Moon and Star Ring Wrap

Bling out your love finger with this dreamy adjustable moon ring.

$28 Alex and Ani
Rose Quartz Gemstone Crescent Moon Earrings

Add some celestial charm and flair with these rose quartz crescent moon earrings. 

$28
$14 Alex and Ani

Dress up your home with some spooky finds and cozy decor too.

