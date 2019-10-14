Zoë Kravitz to Star as Catwoman in The Batman Film With Robert Pattinson

This news couldn't be more purr-fect!

Zoë Kravitz is stepping into the iconic shoes of Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) for Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman film, E! News has learned. That's right, the Big Little Lies actress is set to play the famous feline antihero and will star alongside Robert Pattinson, who was cast as Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader earlier this year.

"It's kind of insane," the Twilight star recently shared with Esquire U.K. about landing the Dark Knight role. "I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."

Kravitz has yet to announce the exciting news, but we're sure she won't keep fans waiting too long before doing so.

It's unclear if Reeves' version of Catwoman will be Batman's love interest, a plot that's happened many times in the past. As of now, the 33-year-old actor and High Fidelity actress are the only two stars attached to the Warner Bros. project. While there aren't many details surrounding the upcoming movie, Variety reports that filming could start later this year or in early 2020.