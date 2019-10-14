Meghan Markle Gives Baby Archie a Kiss in Sneak Peek From Upcoming Documentary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are giving royal fans a behind-the-scenes look at their time in Africa.

In late September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their 10-day tour of Africa alongside their son, Archie Harrison. During the tour, the royal parents introduced baby Archie to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. While that sweet meeting was captured by cameras and broadcast around the world, we're now getting to see more private moments with the family during their tour, thanks to a new documentary.

This Sunday, the UK's ITV network is set to air Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. In the documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk to journalist Tom Bradby about the causes close to their hearts, as well as life as modern royals. A just-released preview clip from the documentary shows viewers what they can expect from the documentary, including one adorable moment when Meghan kisses baby Archie's head.