You Won't Believe the Affordable Salon Eva Mendes Gets Her Hair Cut

We're hair for this!

We wouldn't be lying if we said Eva Mendes is one of the few Hollywood stars who has remained down-to-earth, despite her major celebrity status. Case in point: On Monday, the 45-year-old actress and fashion mogul took to Instagram to reveal that she enjoys getting her hair cut at the ultra-affordable establishment, Supercuts.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you—the Lost River actress is seriously a fan of the salon franchise! "Ok this is a terrible angle but thought you guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in awhile," she captioned her social media post. "Y que?! (and what?!)."

Mendes even shared a selfie of herself for proof of her whereabouts. In the candid pic, she's seated on the salon chair with damp hair and wearing a black barber cape, which has the company name embroidered on the piece.