Miranda Lambert Pens Romantic Birthday Tribute to Husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is thanking her lucky stars that Brendan McLoughlin is her husband.

As Brendan celebrates another year around the sun, the country star is feeling grateful to have a husband that makes her so happy. On Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a photo of herself and the cop with the caption, "Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes.#foreverandeveramen"

Per usual, the star is keeping their private life private, so no details yet on how these two are celebrating. Just last night, the newlyweds seemed to enjoy a quiet evening by the fire and enjoyed a glass of wine. Miranda appeared to be content with the low-key night as shown by her Instagram Story.

Pretty soon, the singer and her beau will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. Back in February, she and Brendan secretly got hitched. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she wrote. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me. #theone"