Why Fans Are Calling Out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Latest Instagram Post

Leave it to the Internet to point out a typo.

Prince Harryand Meghan Markle are not immune to online criticism and the latest example came on Monday when their official Instagram account kicked off the week with a quote from Maya Angelou.

"Each time a women stands up for herself without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women," the post read.

"Maya Angelou was an American poet, singer, civil rights activist and was hailed as a new kind of memoirist—inspiring people around the world as one of the first African-American women who openly discussed their personal life in order to help others," the post's caption read. "These words, used in The Duchess' speech on the opening day of the Southern Africa Tour in Nyanga, South Africa, surrounded by the inspiring Mbokobo girls, should always be a reminder that no matter how big or small, your voice has a purpose."

While the message was an uplifting one, some fans and followers could not overlook an obvious error: the quote should have begun with "Each time a woman," not "Each time a women."