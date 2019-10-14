Cara Santana x Kohl's Under $100 Collection Celebrates Body Positivity in Style

by Jake Thompson & Holly Passalaqua | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 12:05 PM
Fall is here and we love it! If you're feeling stumped on how to elevate your in-between-season swag, actress Cara Santana teamed up with Kohl's and Apt 9 to create 37 standout pieces in a timeless collection that celebrates body positivity. Here's the best part: It's all under $100.
We sat down with The Santa Clarita Diet actress, fashion influencer, and founder of the beauty app, The Glam App on why this body inclusive collaboration is so important to her. In her own words, she says "Diversity in fashion is important to me as it relates to women of color, height, weight and body shape. The sizing is 00 to size 22 and select styles up to 34. I wanted the sizing to reflect women across this country. I took staple pieces from my wardrobe and asked myself how it could translate to a variety of women and how it would look good on a girl who is 6'2 and a girl who is 5'2 with a booty and breasts. There was a lot of thought and I think all of the pieces are made for every woman everywhere." Very cool indeed, Cara.
Maybe you are in the market for a loud peacoat coat to pep up your fall closet. Or maybe you want new stylish loungewear to get you through these crisp October nights. With bright colors and bold silhouettes to choose from, like Santana says, there's something for everyone.
Check out Cara's five favorite picks and why we she loves them below.
"I love the black trench, it is sexy but sophisticated and elevated. There is that juxtaposition between the feminine and the masculine. A great piece of outerwear that you can dress down or dress up and perfect for the beginning of Fall. I think it can even take you into Spring."
"My second favorite pick is a great leather pant. It is a vegan leather, obviously no animals harmed in the making of my collection. The leather pant is so comfortable. It is tight where it needs to be and loose and comfortable where it needs to me. It gives the shape of you body such a lovely form. It is little bit more high waisted than most but not too high waisted. Perfect to go to work, go out with your girlfriends, perfect for date night and perfect for running around the city. It has cargo detail so there is the play of the strong woman yet feeling sexy at the same time."
"I love the neon green peacoat. I think outerwear is such a big thing, especially when you get into fall and winter. If you have a statement green like the peacoat, it really doesn't matter what you are wearing underneath. If you wake up on a Saturday morning and don't feel like getting dressed you can literally throw on jeans and a jean shirt with the neon green peacoat and it looks like you're a million bucks walking out the door."
"A great knit set would be my fourth piece. I have the grey cashmere matching set. A turtleneck top and a slouchy jogger set. I am not just saying this because it's my collection, It is the most comfortable set ever. I live in it, all of my friends are obsessed with it. I actually ordered a bunch to give out to all of my nieces for Hanukkah and Christmas because it is to die for. I wear it lounging around the house, you can wear it with heels and obviously sneakers. Absolutely love it, perfect for fall."
"My fifth and final must have piece is going to be my sequin trench end set. It is so great for holidays. This is such a fun time of year, there are lots of parties and events. You can mix and match with multiple outfits with just those 3 pieces.Nothing in my line is over $100 so it is super affordable. This is the time of year you want to sparkle so it will take you from Holiday parties, Thanksgiving, through New Year and it gives you that shine that all women want to have."
