Jeremy Renner's Ex-Wife Accuses Him of Threatening to Kill Her

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 11:26 AM

Jeremy Renner

John Phillips/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner is facing some serious allegations.

According to TMZ, citing legal documents, Renner's ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, has accused The Avengers actor of threatening to kill her. Pacheco reportedly made the claims in a filing submitted amid their battle for custody of daughter Ava.

Per the celebrity news outlet, Pacheco alleged Renner told someone he "could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone" while he was at a night club last November. She reportedly claimed he was under the influence of alcohol and coke at the time.

According to TMZ, Pacheco also alleged a nanny overheard the Hawkeye star say he was going to visit Pacheco's house to kill her and himself because "it was better that Ava had no parents than to have [Sonni] as a mother."

In addition, Pacheco reportedly alleged Renner put a gun in his mouth, threatened to kill himself and fired the gun into the ceiling while their daughter was asleep in her room.

Furthermore, Pacheco reportedly accused Renner of being under the influence while having physical custody of Ava. Per the publication, citing court documents, Pacheco alleged Renner left coke on a bathroom counter that Ava could reach.

Renner's rep responded to the allegations in a statement to E! News.

"The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy," the rep said. "This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."

E! News has not seen the legal documents cited by TMZ.

Renner and Pacheco welcomed their daughter in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014. They filed for divorce less than a year later. Pacheco cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Pacheco is reportedly seeking sole custody of their little one. According to People, a court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.

