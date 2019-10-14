Bachelorette's Mike Johnson Asks Out Keke Palmer After Demi Lovato Date

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 10:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mike Johnson, Keke Palmer

ABC

New Hollywood couple alert?! Not so fast!

Mike Johnson has made the rounds since first coming on the scene as a contestant on The Bachelorette and has made it clear he has no problem expressing his interest in famous ladies. Most recently he was linked to Demi Lovato, but it looks like he's back on the market and ready to find love

On Monday morning's edition of Strahan, Sara & Keke, Mike made his intentions known with the newest addition to the show, actress Keke Palmer. After asking about his recent rendezvous with Demi, Mike quickly changed the topic to him and Keke. "I made a mistake. I don't like dating in public," he shared. "But if I were to ask you if we could go on a date in the public..." Mike couldn't even finish his thought before the audience cheers drowned him out! 

Keke was clearly caught off guard by the moment and covered her face with her interview card. "What's the next question? What's the next question?" Keke asked co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to get her out of the awkward moment. "Michael, you've got the next question!"

Watch

Keke Palmer Spills Deets on Taylor & Billie's Smooch

Unfortunately for her, the two co-hosts played completely dumb and hilariously avoided eye contact with her until she answered. After teasing Keke to answer his question, Michael also revealed he has got a soft spot for both Demi and Keke.

"Mike, let me tell you something," the former NFL star shared. "Demi's my girl, I love this one here too now. You mess up and I'm coming for you. You don't want that."

Sara opted for a more motherly approach. "We approve," she joked.

Michael eventually came around to the idea as well and gave his stamp of approval. "You all look real good together sitting there," he shared. "I ain't gonna lie to you." 

Keke cleverly diffused the situation. "I'm at work," she joked before moving to commercial break. 

There may be a new, hot Hollywood couple on the horizon. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad

Why Bryan Cranston Is Very "Grateful" for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart Thanks Riverdale's Diehard Fans for Her PCAs Nominations

Gossip Girl Cast

Imagine Chace Crawford As a Gossip Girl Dad?

Peter Weber

Inside Bachelor Peter Weber's Recovery After Shocking Injury

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 3 Trailer Promises More Laughs

ECOMM: Fleabag Halloween Costume

Fleabag Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

Stranger Things 3

What the Heck Does You've Got Mail Have to Do With Stranger Things Season 4?

TAGS/ The Bachelorette , Keke Palmer , Michael Strahan , Good Morning America , Demi Lovato , Love And Sex , TV , Reality TV , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.