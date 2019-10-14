YouTuber Jaclyn Hill Proudly Displays Stretch Marks After Being Criticized for Her Weight

Jaclyn Hill is so over the "constant comments" about her weight.

The YouTube star is responding to critics who post comments online about her appearance. In a new video, posted to YouTube over the weekend, Jaclyn, 29, claps back at the hateful commentary by proudly showing off her stretch marks.

"You know, there is one more thing I wanna say...I've been getting so many comments, I've gotten these comments for a long time, I would say for the past two years, but the past couple of months they're like flooding in," Jaclyn says in the video.

She then explains that she gets comments saying, "I miss the old Jaclyn." Or, "I want the old Jaclyn back."

"I can't even take the comments seriously!" Jaclyn shares. "It's hard for me to even address this because I just wanna laugh and cry about it at the same time. There is no 'old Jaclyn' and there is no 'new Jaclyn,' this is who I am."