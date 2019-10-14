Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Spark Marriage Rumors After He Calls Her "Wife"

Is Hilary Duff married? Not so fast.

Five months after the actress revealed her engagement to longtime beau Matthew Koma, speculation the two secretly tied the knot spurred on Sunday when the music man posted a photo with an eyebrow-raising caption.

"Wife," he wrote of a black-and-white shot featuring his famous fiancée smiling.

"Did you get married? Mazel tov," one fan commented. "Congrats!!!!!!" another wished. But, before the rumor mill begins to churn, according to a rep, the two are not married yet. It seems, much like fellow celebrities, Koma just can't wait to call Duff his wife—so he's using the term of endearment early.