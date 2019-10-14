Inside Bachelor Peter Weber's Recovery After Shocking Injury

The show must go on!

It's certainly the case for Peter Weber who is trying his best to find love during his season of The Bachelor.

Less than a week after news broke that the show's lead suffered a fall and had to be hospitalized, E! News is learning news details about how the reality star is coping.

"Peter got his stitches out over the weekend prior to filming in Chile," a source revealed to us. "He's been wearing lots of hats to cover the bandaged area."

A rose ceremony with a baseball cap?! Quite a dramatic moment in Bachelor Nation, wouldn't you say Chris Harrison?