20 Beautiful Coffee Table Books That Will Start a Conversation

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When we think of fall reading, we tend to gravitate towards the latest fiction must-haves or spooky suggestions we hear from co-workers to feed our brain. However, what about feeding your soul with a gorgeous new coffee table book (or three)?

Coffee table books are perfect for starting a conversation, adding some visual flair to an otherwise drab tabletop, and creating literary interest to your fall decor. And above all: they're beautiful to look at. Maybe you're a cat person who loves photography or an architectural snob who lives for an artful design. Either way, adding a few coffee table books to your autumnal aesthetic will warm up any room in your house. And, you can totally show off to your guests how cultured and cool you really are!

We've handpicked twenty of our favorites that will help zhoosh up any space in your dwelling (or great for gift giving) this season.