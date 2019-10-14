Nikki Bella Says She Can Be Her “Raw Self” Around Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev

by kelli boyle | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 9:19 AM
Nikki Bella couldn't be happier about life with Artem Chigvintsev.
The Total Divas star gushed over her beau at the Girl Up Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, revealing she can be her truest self with her Dancing With The Stars love. "I get to just be me," Nikki shared with E! News. "It's kind of like my soul gets to have no filter, no makeup. Like, I fully live in my truth with him."
The 35-year-old revealed that Artem, 37, makes her feel free of all insecurities. "There's no walking on eggshells," she said. "And it's amazing because I never have that fear of, ‘Is he not gonna like me because I'm this?' or ‘Am I afraid to say this thing?'"
Instead, what she gets from the dancer is total acceptance. "He just loves every part of me," Bella raved. "And it makes me feel beautiful, but not just on the outside, so much on the inside."
Her relationship inspires her to be her most authentic self. And, outside of her romance, she finds inspiration in her twin sister Brie Bella.
"It's like being Batman and Superman," the wrestling star said of her twin. "Brie and I, we are just this duo. And the days that I feel down, my sister is there to bring me up and help me rise up and vice versa. Honestly, I feel like I couldn't break as many barriers or do what I've done in my career without her. It's awesome because any door we go knock on, we get to actually slam it down because we have each other."
She also admires how her sister and fellow pro Serena Williams so effortlessly balance their careers and motherhood.
"They are beyond superheroes in their industry," she praised. "They are such game-changers. What Serena Williams has done for tennis and for women, and on top of that, for moms, is just amazing."
