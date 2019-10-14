Stormi Webster Shows Off Her Adorable Dance Moves to Dad Travis Scott's Music

Stormi Webster knows her famous dad when she hears him.

Considering Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old daughter has music in her genes, it's no surprise she's already got her own moves. As the latest proof, the Grammy-nominated rapper shared a clip of his little one watching a video of him with his track, "Stargazing," playing.

It's clear the youngster immediately recognized the song as Scott's because she got visibly excited and started to dance along, mesmerized by the clip on the phone in her hand.

Both of the kiddo's parents have expressed her interest in music with Scott noting in a Rolling Stone interview last year that "Stargazing" is one of her favorites. In a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office, Jenner was with her daughter when her "favorite song" played on a nearby TV.