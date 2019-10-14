Jana Kramer Worries Mike Caussin Will Still Keep Secrets After Topless Photo Drama

Jana Kramer is addressing the "elephant in the room."

The One Tree Hill alumna opened up her recent drama with Mike Caussin on Monday's episode of their podcast Whine Down.

Caussin recently received a photo of a topless woman and proceeded to delete the picture without telling Kramer. The actress found the picture after going through her husband's Apple Watch. After attempting to contact the sender, she questioned whether the woman was actually a real person.

Originally, the two hadn't planned on sharing the incident with their listeners. In fact, the celebrity said she was "shocked" her spouse opened up about it during the show. While she said she understood his desire to help others, she also said it was a "massive lesson learned" on not always sharing things in real-time.

"Because of where I'm still at with it, it's made my anxiety worse," she said. "It's made me feel more confused and it's just kind of, like, put more salt in the wound."

Kramer also said "there are people out there who think Mike actually cheated." Even though Caussin has promised her it "won't happen again," Kramer has "heard that so many times."

"I think maybe now he sees how bad that wound is for me and the trauma of finding things—whether he did something or not," she said. "I'm to the point of, like, literally a nervous breakdown, where I just can't physically handle it anymore."