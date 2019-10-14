What the Heck Does You've Got Mail Have to Do With Stranger Things Season 4?

Not a lot is known about Stranger Things season four aside from the fact that it's happening.

Even David Harbour said he's unsure of what's going on with his character Hopper, who, and this is a spoiler warning, seemingly perished at the end of season three. Harbour addressed his character's fate on Late Night with Seth Meyers and on Saturday Night Live, but it still remains a mystery. Now, aside from the fact that some of the action will take place outside of the seemingly cursed Hawkins, Indiana, the Stranger Things writers room Twitter account revealed five movies the team talked about that somehow relate to the upcoming season.

The movies?