Pharrell Williams Realized There Is "a Chauvinist Culture" After "Blurred Lines"

One of Pharrell Williams' most famous songs was also one of his most eye-opening.

The star produced, co-wrote and performed on the now-infamous 2013 track, "Blurred Lines." Albeit a successful number one single and one of the top hits of 2013, the song also garnered criticism and sparked controversy over its lyrics.

"More disturbingly, certain lyrics are explicitly sexually violent and appear to reinforce victim-blaming rape myths, for example about women giving 'mixed signals' through their dress or behaviour, saying 'no' when they really mean 'yes' and so on," a spokeswoman for Rape Crisis told The Independent at the time.

In a newly published interview with GQ, Pharrell reflected on the song and how it impacted his view of American culture.

"I was also born in a different era, where the rules of the matrix at that time allowed a lot of things that would never fly today," he explained to the magazine. When asked for examples, Pharrell responded with, "Advertisements that objectify women. Song content. Some of my old songs, I would never write or sing today. I get embarrassed by some of that stuff. It just took a lot of time and growth to get to that place."