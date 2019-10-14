The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Trailer Has Everything You Want, From Gilmore Girls Crossovers to Snappy Jokes

Mrs. Maisel is on the move.

"This is the first of a million tours," Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) tells her manager, Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) as they kick off life on the road. Yep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back and hitting it big time. Sort of. Season two ended with Midge agreeing to go on the road with Shy Baldwin, and the traveling life looks like a whirlwind—especially now that everybody knows about her secret life.

"I am not a prostitute, I'm a comic," Midge tells her parents.

"Is there a difference?" Rose (Marin Hinkle) asks.

"Yes, prostitutes get paid more," Midge expertly retorts.

"Hilarious! You should go into comedy," Abe (Tony Shalhoub) deadpans.

"I did," Midge quickly replies.