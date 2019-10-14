The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Trailer Has Everything You Want, From Gilmore Girls Crossovers to Snappy Jokes

Mrs. Maisel is on the move.

"This is the first of a million tours," Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) tells her manager, Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) as they kick off life on the road. Yep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back and hitting it big time. Sort of. Season two ended with Midge agreeing to go on the road with Shy Baldwin, and the traveling life looks like a whirlwind—especially now that everybody knows about her secret life.

"I am not a prostitute, I'm a comic," Midge tells her parents.

"Is there a difference?" Rose (Marin Hinkle) asks.

"Yes, prostitutes get paid more," Midge expertly retorts.

"Hilarious! You should go into comedy," Abe (Tony Shalhoub) deadpans.

"I did," Midge quickly replies.

In the trailer below, get a quick look at Sterling K. Brown and finally, a true Gilmore Girls crossover with series veteran Liza Weil joining the series from Amy Sherman Palladino.

"You see the world. The audiences, when they're great, are really great and you're not having to go to your grave not having done anything interesting," Weil's character tells Midge.

"Is your girl going to get good?" Brown's character asks Susie.

"She is going to be a god damned legend," Susie says.

Season three also includes return appearances by recent guest Emmy winners Luke Kirby and Jane Lynch.

In the trailer, it looks like the tour life is creating friction between Joel (Michael Zegen) and Midge and really testing Midge's resolve.

"I am, for the first time in my life, taking charge of my destiny," Midge says.

The Gilmore Girls crossover isn't the only Palladino reunion. The song in the trailer is sang by Sutton Foster, formerly the star of the Palladino series Bunheads.

The new season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel drops December 6 on Amazon.

