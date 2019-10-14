Cody Simpson’s Mom Couldn’t Be Happier About His Romance With Miley Cyrus

by emily belfiore | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 4:37 AM
It looks like Cody Simpsonhas taken Miley Cyrus"Home to Mama."
Despite only confirming their relationship two weeks ago, the "Slide Away" singer got an adorable shout out from Cody's mother Angie Simpson on Instagram.
"Puts a smile on my dial to see you both so blissfully happy," Angie posted on Sunday evening, sharing a sweet photo of Cyrus and her son. "Hearing your laughs and seeing the smiles on your faces lights up my heart #happyforyouguys #beautifullsouls" In the black and white selfie, the duo can be seen hugging it out, looking happier than ever.
She's not the only one to score mom's seal of approval. For his part, Cody has also won over Miley's mom Tish Cyrus. The trio enjoyed an afternoon outing together at Aeirloom Bakery in Los Angeles over the weekend.
At the brunch spot, "they seemed really at ease," a source told E! News at the time. "Miley and Cody seem like old time friends, very comfortable."
The duo are certainly comfortable with PDA, too.
Both singers have been declaring their love on social media with lots of intimate photos. Most recently: A spooky Joker-inspired selfie that was taken while they were in bed together. Naturally, they're tongues are touching.
Though it may seem they're heating up quickly, Miley isn't looking for anything serious with Cody. After all, the "Mother's Daughter" singer recently split from Kaitlynn Carterand Liam Hemsworth. (He's now seeing Dynasty actress Maddison Brown.)
"Miley loves her freedom and is just having fun," an insider told E! News. "Her and Cody have a lot in common and have been also hanging out in the studio playing around with new music. She likes hanging out with him because he is very chill and makes her laugh."
