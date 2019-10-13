Justin Bieber Shows Off the Special Necklace He Made for Wife Hailey

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 6:53 PM
Justin Bieber continues to shower his wife with lovely gifts.
The 25-year-old Canadian singer is certainly enjoying that married life with model, Hailey Bieber. So much so that he recently put his fashion designer skills to use and gifted the 22-year-old star with a super special necklace that he created.
"I made her necklace," he shared on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of Hailey posing with her custom jewelry piece. However, the necklace wasn't as flashy as one would expect. If anything, Justin's design was a simple (yet striking) piece that perfectly complemented his wife's casual-chic outfit.
The necklace appeared to be made with bright yellow and brownish-black beads. The Calvin Klein model accessorized the piece by wearing it with her "Wifey" pendant by XIV Karats and small gold hoop earrings.
Of course, the model's custom-made gift by her pop star husband is probably just the first of many.
At the end of September, the two lovebirds tied the knot in a lavish second wedding ceremony in South Carolina. While the famous duo first got married at a courthouse in New York City in 2018, they exchanged their vows in front of close friends and family.
As of late, the couple has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos of their big day, including the several wedding dresses Hailey donned for the ceremony and reception. The model slipped into a custom Off-White lace gown designed by Virgil Abloh. Additionally, her veil was unforgettable and one-of-a-kind. "Till death do us part," read along the bottom of her veil.
For the reception, Hailey wore a custom Vera Wang Bride Collection number that accentuated her curves. The silk charmeuse gown also featured a plunging back, a hand-draped sleeve and criss-crossing strap in the back.
Hailey's final piece was a halter dress that she also wore during the reception.
