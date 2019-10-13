Justin Bieber Shows Off the Special Necklace He Made for Wife Hailey

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 6:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Justin Bieber continues to shower his wife with lovely gifts.

The 25-year-old Canadian singer is certainly enjoying that married life with model, Hailey Bieber. So much so that he recently put his fashion designer skills to use and gifted the 22-year-old star with a super special necklace that he created.

"I made her necklace," he shared on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of Hailey posing with her custom jewelry piece. However, the necklace wasn't as flashy as one would expect. If anything, Justin's design was a simple (yet striking) piece that perfectly complemented his wife's casual-chic outfit.

The necklace appeared to be made with bright yellow and brownish-black beads. The Calvin Klein model accessorized the piece by wearing it with her "Wifey" pendant by XIV Karats and small gold hoop earrings.

Of course, the model's custom-made gift by her pop star husband is probably just the first of many.

Photos

Celebs at Hailey and Justin Bieber's Wedding

At the end of September, the two lovebirds tied the knot in a lavish second wedding ceremony in South Carolina. While the famous duo first got married at a courthouse in New York City in 2018, they exchanged their vows in front of close friends and family.

As of late, the couple has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos of their big day, including the several wedding dresses Hailey donned for the ceremony and reception. The model slipped into a custom Off-White lace gown designed by Virgil Abloh. Additionally, her veil was unforgettable and one-of-a-kind. "Till death do us part," read along the bottom of her veil.

For the reception, Hailey wore a custom Vera Wang Bride Collection number that accentuated her curves. The silk charmeuse gown also featured a plunging back, a hand-draped sleeve and criss-crossing strap in the back.

Hailey's final piece was a halter dress that she also wore during the reception.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1705

Kourtney Kardashian Finds Out Who Stole $5,200 & Hacked Her on KUWTK

Angelina Pivarnick, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs, Red Carpet Fashion

Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Posts About ''Being Strong'' Amid JWoww Drama

Pete Davidson Returns to "SNL" After Trip to the Upside Down

Carmen Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Sex Reveal, Baby, No. 5, Instagram

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Gets Her Tooth Pulled by Dr. Oz

Miguel Cervantes

Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes' Wife Shares Heartbreaking News Their 3-Year-Old Daughter Died

Simone Biles

Simone Biles Is Now the Most Decorated Gymnast in World Championship History

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Her "Boo Thang" Cody Simpson Have a Coffee Date

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , Celebrities , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.