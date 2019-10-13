Simone Biles Is Now the Most Decorated Gymnast in World Championship History

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Oct. 13, 2019 3:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Simone Biles

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Simone Biles just made history—again. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the 22-year-old Olympian became the most decorated female gymnast in history following her 21st World Championship medal at the Women's Team Final in Stuttgart, Germany. On top of that, Biles also helped Team USA win a fifth straight world team title. 

Now, for the second time this week, Biles continues to prove that she's one of the greatest gymnasts of all time becoming the most decorated gymnast in the world championships' history. 

On Sunday, Biles won her 25th medal at the gymnastics world championships and consequently broke the record for both men and women. After winning two more gold medals, Biles now holds a total of 19 gold medals overall as well as three silver and three bronze. 

So if you had any doubt whether she was the crème de la crème—you can and should stop doubting her excellence now. 

According to NBC Sports, Biles leaped out of her chair when she saw that her score eclipsed 15 points. 

Watch

Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Female Gymnast Ever!

The previous record was set in 1996 by Vitaly Scherbo, with 23 medals, who competed for the Soviet Union and Belarus. But on Sunday morning, Biles broke that record with her balance beam routine. Then, she proceeded to break her own record because why not? 

However, Biles has opened up about feelings of insecurity and nervousness before getting out there in front of the crowd. 

"Sometimes I wish I would quit," Biles said, according to NBC Sports. "The other day, we walked out there, and I was like, I literally hate this feeling, and I don't know why I keep forcing myself to do it."

"I hate that feeling like I'm going to puke before," she added. "But, you know, we love the thrill of it. Reminds me to never give up because one day I won't have the opportunity to get that feeling."

The 22-year-old has also previously said the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will be her last.

"Everybody has to end it some time," she told NBC Sports on Sunday. "You can't keep going for the rest of your life. I feel like I just want gymnastics to be part of my life, not my whole, entire life."

(E! and NBC Sports are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and Her "Boo Thang" Cody Simpson Have a Coffee Date

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Academy Of Country Music Awards 2019

Thomas Rhett Gushes Over His Wife Lauren in Heartfelt 7-Year Anniversary Tribute

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Are BFF Goals at Madonna Concert

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway Celebrates a Low-Key Baby Shower for Her Second Pregnancy

Hillary Clinton, Meghan Markle

Hillary Clinton Defends Meghan Markle Over Her Treatment by the Media

Trace Adkins, Victoria Pratt

Trace Adkins Marries Victoria Pratt—and Blake Shelton Officiates Wedding

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Dishes on Motherhood and What Fans Can Expect from the Lizzie McGuire Reboot

TAGS/ Simone Biles , Celebrities , Olympics , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.