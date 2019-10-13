Miley Cyrus and Her "Boo Thang" Cody Simpson Have a Coffee Date

Miley Cyrus and her "boo thang" Cody Simpson continue to be inseparable following her recent breakups.

The two singers stepped out to get their caffeine fix on Sunday, as they continued to spend the weekend together following the singer's surgery. Miley, 26, and Cody, 22, were photographed leaving Blue Bottle Coffee at a mini mall in Studio City, California with two small cups without lids in hand. He wore a light gray Friends sweatshirt, black shorts and black sneakers. She sported a beige cardigan over a white top, blue jeans and brown boots.

A day earlier, the two had breakfast at a bakery with Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus.

The two first sparked romance rumors two weeks ago when they were photographed kissing in a Los Angeles eatery, not long after her breakups from Kaitlynn Carter, following a two-month romance, and from husband Liam Hemsworth, who has moved on himself.