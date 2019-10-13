Trace Adkins Marries Victoria Pratt—and Blake Shelton Officiates Wedding

Congrats to Trace Adkins married Victoria Pratt!

The 57-year-old country star and 48-year-old Canadian actress, known for her past role on the syndicated sci-fi show Mutant X in the early '00s, wed on Saturday, according to his Instagram. Adkins' friend and fellow country singer Blake Shelton officiated the wedding ceremony.

"Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans," read the post, which contained a photo of the bride and groom standing in front of Shelton at the end of the aisle as he talks into a mic.

"SECRETS OUT... SO much more to come on this but let me just say, DREAM DAY in my career yesterday!!!! Being a part of the beauty team for @traceadkins & his GORGEOUS wife, @imvictoriapratt wedding was a highlight of my years in this industry...and @blakeshelton officiating was the icing on the cake!" read a post by one of vendor Just Face it Beauty's makeup artists. "I have so much more to share but too excited to share this peek!!! These vendors were a dream!!! This couple was a dream!!! Join us in congratulating Trace & Victoria! They tied the knot yesterday in New Orleans."

The bride wore what appeared to be a strapless blush bridal gown with a tulle skirt, and carried a bouquet of red and pink roses. The groom wore a black jacket, black jeans, brown cowboy boots and a black cowboy hat.

Adkins and Pratt first stepped out together as a couple two and a half years ago.