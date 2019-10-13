Camila Cabello Channels Madonna in Regal SNL Performance

Camila Cabello appeared to pay tribute to two famous queens while performing on Saturday Night Live for the first time.

For her first song, she performed her new pop single "Cry for Me," dressed in a Marie Antoinette-inspired costume, similar to one Madonna wore for her famous performance of "Vogue" at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards.

Like the Queen of Pop, Cabello was accompanied by a slew of male and female backup dancers dressed in similar 18th-century French ensembles.

Madonna, who herself drew inspiration from the film Dangerous Liaisons for her VMAs performance, was not too far away while Cabello performed at SNL's Studio 8H home at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan; the pop queen took the stage at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn as part of her Madame X tour, and yes, she did perform "Vogue." Cabello's friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift was spotted leaving the show.