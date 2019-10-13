In Praise of Sarah Snook, Succession's Secret Weapon

It's hard work to make a member of the Roy family someone to root for.

As enjoyable as it may be to watch these viper-like media monters at the center of HBO's Succession who may or may not be based on Rupert Murdoch and his clan turn on just about everyone, including one another, in their quest for what feels like nothing short of utter world domination, it's hard to really say any of them are likeable. They're awful, greedy, amoral people who will stop at nothing to remain high atop their perch among the .01 percent.

And yet, for two seasons now, that's exactly what Sarah Snook has miraculously managed to do.

As the youngest of Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) four children, and his only daughter, Siobhan (or Shiv, for short), the Australian-born Snook has become something of a fan favorite in a series teeming with them. We've watched as she began the series outside the hallowed halls of Waystar Royco, the embattled but behemoth family business, a political fixer who'd hitched her wagon to a Bernie Sanders-esque politician intent on bringing down corrupt conglomerates like Waystar, only to get more firmly entrenched in Logan's orbit this season as he dangles the promise (or threat, depending on how you look at it) of the show's title in front of her.