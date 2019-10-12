Joe Giudice Is All Smiles as He Reunites With His Brother in Italy

There's nothing quite like a strong family bond!

It's a new chapter for Joe Giudice, who landed in his home country of Italy on Friday, after a court recently granted him his request to leave an ICE detention center and the U.S. to await the result of his deportation case appeal.

Since touching down in Italy, the 47-year-old reality TV personality has reunited with his brother, Pete Giudice. "A day we've all been patiently waiting for," Pete's wife, Sheila Giudice, shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two siblings. "Pete and Joe reunited at last. Smiles bigger and brighter than the sky. Our hearts are so full."

In the image, Joe was all smiles as he and his brother posed for the camera. The two appeared to be enjoying a home-cooked meal, too.

Additionally, his sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, liked the photo, and former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kathy Wakile commented. "God Bless them! So happy to see their smiles," she wrote. "Happy & Healthy."