The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Marries Longtime Love Paul DiGiovanni

Hot off the press! The Bold Type's Katie Stevens is officially a married woman.

The 26-year-old actress and 31-year-old Boys Like Girls guitarist and music producer, Paul DiGiovanni, said "I do" in front of loved ones just outside of Nashville," E! News can confirm.

After knowing each other for nearly six years, the two lovebirds got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2018, and now they're husband and wife.

"When someone asks if you're engaged and you flash them some sparkle. love you endlessly @paulblg thanks for wanting to be my Valentine forever! ♥️," wrote Stevens on her Instagram caption, announcing their engagement at the time.

According to People, the actress wore a "form-fitting, long-sleeved Flora gown and L'Dezen jewels" on her big day.

"Our first date was five-and-a-half years ago. After dating for a couple months, I knew [he was going to be] my husband," Stevens told People ahead of her wedding day. "From the second that I met him up until now, he's made me feel special and more than enough every single day."

It sounds like the two were always meant to be.