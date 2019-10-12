Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Show PDA on Date and ''Are in a Great Place''

Trouble in paradise? Says who?

Looks like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are definitely rekindling their flame.

E! News has learned that the two on-and-off-again lovers were seen showing some PDA after a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles.

"Cole and Lili are in a great place right now," a source tells E! News. "The two of them are very happy together. They're getting along so well both on and off the set. They're often openly affectionate and loving with one another."

According to the source, Reinhart and Sprouse even act as if the break-up "never happened."

In July, the two had reportedly split after only two years of dating.

"Lili and Cole broke-up earlier this summer," a source told E! News. "The two are not living together this season."

The insider also told E! News that the two have been "intentionally keeping their distance from each other." However, Riverdale began production at the time so while the two had split, they also had to deal with filming together again.

"Right now, it's unclear where things stand, but it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together," the insider added at the time.