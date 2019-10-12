Rihanna Sizzles in a Fierce Leopard Print Dress at Her Visual Autobiography Launch

And as many fans have prayed for and dreamed of, the "Work" singer said she plans to come out with new music soon.

"Me the designer, me the woman who creates makeup and lingerie—it all started with music. It was my first pen pal–ship to the world," she told the publication. "To cut that off is to cut my communication off. All of these other things flourish on top of that foundation."

She added that her new piece of work will be something that hits close to home.

"I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album," she said. "It's not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you're going to feel the elements in all of the tracks … Reggae always feels right to me. It's in my blood. It doesn't matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves."

She continued, "Even though I've explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven't really homed in on completely for a body of work."