Kylie Jenner Says She ''Can't Wait'' to Get Pregnant Again Amid Break From Travis Scott

Kylie Jenneris essentially giving a go-to guide on how to be a millionaire mommy on her latest Instagram Stories.

Thanks to her daughter, Stormi Webster's, latest appearance on her YouTube video, the mom is fielding a ton of questions about motherhood, which is frankly no wonder considering the 1-year-old truly stole the show and our hearts along with it.

Chief among the questions is how Kylie is raising Stormi to be such an eloquent speaker when she has yet to turn two. To Kylie, the answer is rather simple: "I talk to her like an adult & explain everything to her!! Even when she was too young to talk. They are little sponges. Also flash cards!!"

While Kylie seems to have an educational plan all set out for Stormi, there doesn't seem to be any plans to welcome baby no. 2 in the near future. "I can't wait to have more babies," the 22-year-old explains. "But not ready just yet."