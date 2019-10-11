Teresa Giudice Reacts to Husband Joe Leaving the U.S. for Italy

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 7:03 PM
Teresa Giudice is understandably upset over the latest update in her husband's deportation case.
E! News confirmed today that ICE officials released Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudicefrom a detainment center in Pennsylvania so he could travel to his native Italy to await the outcome of an ongoing legal saga regarding his status in the U.S. The Giudice family attorney told E! News that despite feeling "very happy" for Joe's freedom, Teresa and their kids are "very sad that he is still not home where he belongs."
The attorney also told TMZ that Joe called Teresa and their daughter, 18-year-old Gia Guidice, from the plane.
"It's bittersweet, everyone is happy he is out but no one is happy he is going to Italy," he explained, further adding, "I met with Joe face to face a week ago at the prison in Pennsylvania. This is a man who loves his family and is not done fighting by any means. He wants to come home."
Meanwhile, Teresa seemingly reacted to the news by posting a photo of the Statue of Liberty crying.
Real Housewives co-star Margaret Josephs sent her support, commenting, "Only love and prayers." Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby wrote, "I'm so sorry my sweet friend."
Joe, who is an Italian-born permanent U.S. resident, was transported to an ICE detainment center following his release from federal prison in March after serving under three years for fraud. Joe was in the process of appealing his deportation case when he asked the court to lift his stay of removal so he could reside in Italy as the case continues.
In a recent interview with E! News, Teresa discussed how her family continues to stay strong in the midst of such trying times.
"We just do. I mean, we've come a long way and I'm happy I have four beautiful daughters. They're strong and I'm happy to have them. I'm their rock, they're my rock and I'm glad we have each other," she shared.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
