All-Time Great Moments From Inside the Actors Studio

If heaven exists, maybe for you it involves a sit-down with Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Or Meryl Streep, perhaps. Or maybe coming face to face with the cast of The Simpsons is more your idea of eternal bliss.

All of the above and dozens more have sat down opposite James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio over the course of 25 years, the format reliably the same time after time: an in-depth interview, followed by a list of 10 questions. Which is why we know that Pitt's favorite curse word is "c--k."

For its 23rd season, the show has moved to a new network, Ovation, and will be under the care of a rotating cast of hosts (the ageless Lipton somehow turned 93 along the way), starting with Alec Baldwininterviewing Henry Winkler. Baldwin was Lipton's first-ever guest in 1994, but the series premiere featured Paul Newman.

Because, Paul Newman.