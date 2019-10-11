Drake Shares Never-Before-Seen Glimpse Into Life at Home With Son Adonis

Drake is a family man through and through.

Just over a year has passed since the world-famous rapper confirmed rumors that he welcomed a son, and despite keeping most details about his fatherhood experience under wraps, peeks like this most recent one are sure to put a smile on fans' faces.

Drake, 32, took to Instagram on Friday with a snapshot from a recent birthday celebration in Adonis' honor. "Happy Birthday King," he captioned a photo of the party setting, which featured gold balloons that spelled out the 2-year-old's name.

Adonis' proud pops and his mom, former adult film star and artist Sophie Brussaux, continue to co-parent following his birth in 2017. Earlier this year, Sophie attended Drake's concert in Paris.