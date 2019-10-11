Emma Stone Reveals Which Celebrity She’d Eat in a Zombie Apocalypse

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 5:00 PM
It's time to kick some zombie ass!
Emma Stone is reprising her role as Wichita in the Zombieland sequel Zombieland: Double Tap. For the premiere of the film, the actress stunned on the red carpet and stopped to talk with E! News about the experience of being reunited with the cast after 10 years. Plus, she shared a little about what the Emma Stone official zombie apocalypse experience would look like.
"I love these people so much," Emma shared of the experience. "It's pretty dreamy." Because of the nature of the film, E! checked in with the star to learn what her own personal "Emmaland" would look like. Turns out it's pretty releateable. "A bunch of couches," she joked. "Pillows and food. Sound great!"
Since Zombieland is all about the dead being brought to life, if Emma had to choose she shared that there is without a doubt one celeb she would love to bring back. "Well Gilda Radner's my favorite. I would like to see Gilda Radner," she revealed.
But it wouldn't be a zombie apocalypse without a few gruesome details as well, and Emma revealed the celebrity who she would definitely chomp down on. "Babe," she joked. You know, the pig! "I don't want to eat Babe," she clarified. "You know, it's just, it's bacon."
Good save, Emma!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?