Mandy Moore Has a Music Career to Remember—and It's Inspired a New Series

Donna Connor/FilmMagic
Mandy Moore's career has been quite the walk to remember and now it's inspiring the small screen.
Nearly two decades before the star brought Rebecca Pearson to life on This Is Us, Moore was a Florida-based teenage singer with a hit single, "Candy." The track and her platinum debut studio album launched her as a pop star in the millennium era of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson.
While Moore forged a path in movies and TV shortly after with roles in hits like The Princess Diaries, A Walk to Remember and Chasing Liberty, she also kept the music coming in the 2000s with six studio albums in total.
Nowadays, fans know her best as the matriarch of the Pearson clan, which has earned her an Emmy and Golden Globe nod. But, that's not all. According to multiple reports, the multi-hyphenate is putting on her executive producer hat for a drama series inspired by her own career.
According to Variety, ABC gave a put pilot order for the drama series, reportedly currently called, "90's Popstar." Per the multiple reports, the series is about a family from small town Florida and what happens when their teenage daughter becomes a pop star "overnight." This story certainly sounds familiar.
Moore will be in familiar company as Variety reported she will produce with This Is Us executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, as well as Adam Londy, Regina Lee and Marc Webb, who will also reportedly direct.
Moore confirmed the upcoming project on Instagram, writing Friday, "Big news! I'm so thrilled and grateful for the chance to tell a version of my own story with an incredible team (including our TIU show runners/writers @iaptaker and @bergernight). It's my first project as a producer and I can not wait to watch it come to fruition."
According to Variety, 20th Century Fox will produce the series. Last year, Moore signed a pod deal with the company to develop and produce for television. At the 2018 Emmys, she told E!'s Giuliana Rancicshe is excited to find women-focused and musical-leaning projects.
"When you're lucky enough to have a platform because of your job, it's like you gotta start thinking about the future and what's next," she told Rancic at the time.
After dropping a new single for the first time in 10 years last month, it sounds like that future is being sprinkled with more of her past.