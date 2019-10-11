Relive Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello's Whirlwind Romance

This news won't exactly lead fans to fist pump.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zach Clayton Carpinello had called it quits nearly five months after making their red carpet debut.

As for what went wrong, it appears a dramatic episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation led JWoww to be very disappointed in her man.

On this week's show, Zach was seen wrapping his arm around Jenni's co-star Angelina Pivarnick in Las Vegas. He was also accused of grabbing her butt.

"After seeing tonight's episode I'm pretty hurt," JWoww wrote on Instagram. "I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is know your value. Don't ever lower your standards."