Did James Blunt Just Ignite a Feud With The Rolling Stones?

This may be the start of a feud between James Blunt and The Rolling Stones.

The star behind the instantly recognizable 2005 hit, "You're Beautiful," recently reflected on his standout, Grammy-nominated song in an interview with Esquire 15 years after he recorded it. However, during the conversation, the British star made a notable claim about his fellow English performers in regard to the track that skyrocketed his signature voice to worldwide fame.

"I think most musicians and bands are searching for that one big hit," Blunt told Esquire. "You know, I think The Rolling Stones are still looking and, and I'm just lucky enough to have it out there right now, at the top of my career."

Cue some eyebrow raises.