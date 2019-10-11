Nikki Bella Recalls Her Terrified Brother Finding Her "Gazillion Sex Toys"

Instagram
Some things are impossible to recover from!
It's no secret that twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are thicker than thieves. The two do practically everything together, from running a couple of successful businesses to buying houses right next door to each other. But these sisters are also there for their baby brother J.J. Garcia, who unfortunately, was there for them in the wrong moment.
Nikki and Brie stopped by A Little Late with Lilly Singh to chat with host Lilly Singh about the time their brother got way more than he bargained for when trying to do a sweet brotherly deed. Nikki asked J.J. to stop by and grab a birth certificate from her house and what he found was a little something extra.
"He goes, this poor kid, and he opens up her top drawer and he was like 'she has to be kidding me,'" Brie explained. "Am I allowed to say sex toys? A gazillion sex toys!" Nikki was quick to defend herself and explained that it wasn't that many toys. "He called her and goes, 'Your birth certificate is in here?'" Brie continued.
"I totally forgot," Nikki shared. "Then when he said it I was like oh yeah. Because I was thinking that if anyone was ever to rob me, no one was going to dig under my sex toys to take my social security card and my birth certificate. I thought it was a great plan!" She does have a point!
The two also chatted with Lilly about their relationships and Nikki shared a little about her budding romance with dancer Artem Chigvintsev. Turns out, things get a little bit rough when the two are together. Nikki, who retired from the WWE in 2018, still finds ways to use her moves at home. Unfortunately, Artem gets the brunt of it.
"Whenever it gets quiet in the house, he's like, 'I'm just looking over my shoulder like am I gonna get tackled," Nikki revealed. "I have body slammed him twice. On a dance floor...I loved it. I felt so empowered."
But don't worry for Artem's safety too much, because other than wrestling, these two can't keep their hands off each other. Nikki recently opened up on her podcast about the couples "amazing sex life," so Artem's doing just fine.
Keep being you, Bella twins!