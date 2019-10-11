Watch Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson & More Toss Back Tequila Shots Like Pros

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 6:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, Guillermo Rodriguez, Kimmel 2019

ABC

Move over, Jimmy Kimmel!

During Thursday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy's right-hand man Guillermo Rodriguez took over hosting duties, dubbing the program The Guillermo Show. The lovable security guard welcomed Zombieland: Double Tap stars Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin as his guests.

Naturally, Jimmy was none too pleased that Guillermo had poached his guests. "You're supposed to be here with me!" the late night host quipped. To which Guillermo replied, "I want to consciously uncouple for a bit."

Turning his attention back to guests, Guillermo asked a slew of questions like the groundbreaking, "is acting fun?" However, the real fun came when the group played "Parking Lot or Tequila Shot." The rules were simple: You take a shot or you leave. And, of course, these co-stars stayed put on the couch, throwing back the liquor like the true champions they always prove to be. 

"Drink tequila and role the clip," Guillermo instructed, showing the audience an explosive scene from their apocalyptic sequel to the 2009 classic.

Watch

Emma Stone Raves Over Easy A in 2010: E! News Rewind

Later, when the actors finally made it to Jimmy's stage, they were decked out in The Guillermo Show swag⁠—and had no time for another interview.

"We gotta go," Emma joked. "Do you validate parking?"

Then, just like that, they were off to the Zombieland: Double Tap premiere. As she exited, Abigail called back, "Tell Guillermo we love him!"

Check out the video to see what other A-lister Rodriguez poached from Kimmel's guest list. Kimmel's distraught reaction is sure to give you a good giggle.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nikki Bella, J.J. Garcia

Nikki Bella Recalls Her Terrified Brother Finding Her "Gazillion Sex Toys"

Liam Hemsworth, Maddison Brown

All About Liam Hemsworth's New Love Connection Maddison Brown

Tim, 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, **DO NOT USE UNTIL MONDAY JUNE 24 2019**

Timothy's Promise Ring for Jeniffer on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Has Quite the Past

Kylie Jenner, Office Tour, Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster Steals the Show in a Tour of Kylie Jenner's Lavish Office

Ryan Phillippe, Elsie Hewitt, Instagram

Ryan Phillippe Reaches Settlement With Ex-Girlfriend Over Alleged Assault

Jenni Farley, JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Jersey Shore's JWoww Breaks Up With Zack Amid Angelina Drama

Trevor Noah

The Best Guests From The Daily Show This Year

TAGS/ Emma Stone , Woody Harrelson , Jesse Eisenberg , Abigail Breslin , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.