Watch Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon Struggle Through This Spicy Wings Challenge

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 5:12 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Now that's spicy.
Priyanka Chopra and Jimmy Fallon put their taste buds to the test by participating in a Hot Ones spicy wings challenge during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show.
For those who haven't seen it, Hot Ones is a YouTube show in which host Sean Evans invites celebrities to eat a series of chicken wings. Each wing contains a different hot sauce, and the spice level increases as the stars make their way through the meal. Evans also asks the celebs a series of questions as they try to handle the heat. So, Fallon thought it would be fun to invite Evans on his show and try the challenge with Chopra.
As fans will recall, Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, actually took part in the spicy showdown earlier this year with his fellow Jonas Brothers band members Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. So, Chopra was under some pressure.
"I love spice, but the escalation of it is making me nervous," she admitted.
At first, the challenge seemed pretty tame. The actress ate the first wing without any struggle. While she felt a "kick" with the second one, she still said eating it was "doable."
"I feel it," she said with a small sniffle.
It wasn't until she moved on to the third wing that things really started to take a turn.
"Oh, I feel it. Ooh! It sneaks up on you," she said while rocking back and forth.
She even had to wipe away a few tears.
"This hurts," she said.
Once she reached the final wing, it was game over. After taking a few bites, she had to get up and walk around.
Meanwhile, Fallon struggled from the very beginning.
"I'm shaking. My hands are shaking," he said at one point.
Even after the challenge was over, the dynamic duo felt the side effects.
"That was serious," she said later on. "Why do we do that to ourselves?"
Watch the video to see them eat the wings.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?