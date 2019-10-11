How Insatiable Overcame All That Bad Press to Return for a Second Helping

While it's not uncommon for Netflix to devote less resources to shows the older they get, the total lack of attention shown here is, well, puzzling. However, when we say no press was done by the show's cast, we should admit there's a caveat to that statement and that's that we're simply referring Stateside media. Because Ryan and Roberts, who stars as Bob Armstrong, Patty's pageant coach and partner in crime, were sent, inexplicably, to the Philippines days before the new season dropped to speak to reporters there. (Is the show wildly popular in Manila? Who knows because, once again, Netflix doesn't say.)

While there, Ryan addressed the show's reception in season one and how it impacted the way Gussis approached season two. "I've been working with someone who is so collaborative and so involved and [who] really cares about the nuances in the way that the story [is told]. So towards the backlash, she really does care about the intricacies of it and to be able to have those conversations with her every day on the set and ask why this person is doing this," she told reporters, according to BusinessWorld. "It was always less about how she looked and more about what every single woman and a lot of men experience in culture, which is this pressure to achieve this thing. Or look this way. Or fit in this mold… To me, it was always about making a story for a woman who has… found herself in dark places because of this unrealistic standard on all of us and this policing of women's bodies."

What remains to be seen is whether or not anyone will be back to see whether Gussis and her cast have managed to actually pull that off this time around.

Insatiable season two is now streaming on Netflix.