JWoww Fires Back at Angelina Pivarnick's Claims That Her Boyfriend Groped Her

As Thursday night's episode of Jersey Shore proved, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas—at least until it's aired on national TV.

Unfortunately, that meant JWowwwas blindsided by the events that unfolded on her TV screen. On the episode it shows that while Jenni was drunkenly passed out at a Vegas nightclub, Angelina Pivarnick sat down next to JWoww's boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, who put his hand around her waist. At another point, Zack put his hand on her leg. In her confessional, Angelina said, "He doesn't know what boundaries are."

As it is, Zack wasn't making a good impression on the rest of the crew. He'd already grilled Angelina about her sex life and that didn't sit well with anyone, aside from Jenni who blamed Angelina for bringing up sex in the first place. This in itself caused a fight among the girls and Angelina says this is why she didn't bring up what happened to Jenni, for fear of causing more drama.