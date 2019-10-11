Selena Gomez, Lili Reinhart and More Stars Who've Expressed the Power of Therapy

We all need somebody to lean on—and for these celebs, that somebody could be their therapists.

As Mental Health Awareness Week comes to an end, we want to remind you that there is no shame in asking for help. Whether it's talking to your friends and family or going to a professional, your mind is important and needs to be cared for like any other part of your body.

Even as mental health issues become increasingly common and public, stigma around topics like anxiety, depression and therapy remains.

This past year, only 43% of adults with mental illnesses received treatment. That's why celebrities who know what it's like to struggle with their mental health have spoken out about the importance of asking for help.