Billy Porter in Talks to Play Fairy Godmother in New Cinderella Movie

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Oct. 10, 2019 4:19 PM

Billy Porter, Best Dressed Stars, 91st Academy Awards

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Camila Cabellohas found her fairy godmother in Billy Porter.

According to multiple reports, the Pose star is in talks to play the spell-casting fairy godmother in James Corden's musical rendition of Cinderella

Neither Sony nor Billy have commented on the speculation, but the deal is as good as done in fans' eyes. On social media, people were praising the potential casting decision and buzzed about seeing Billy master the role. "I just saw "Billy Porter" and "Cinderella" and I already knew what role he'd play," one user tweeted

So far, there's no word on who will take on the character of Prince Charming, a role that will no doubt be highly-sought after both in the kingdom and the film industry. 

One thing that's clear is that the movie's soundtrack will be full of (bibbidi bobbidi) bops. Camila is expected to create much of the film's music, with the help of James Corden of course.

Watch

Billy Porter Says Pray Tell Is the Role of a Lifetime

Plus, the movie is described as a "modern reimagining of the classic fairytale," so there's no doubt that there will be plenty of pop influences included in the soundtrack.

Classic Disney princess films are experiencing a revival thanks to popular demand. This summer fans watched Beyoncéand Donald Gloverdo their thing in The Lion King and starting in November movies like Lady and the TrampMulan  and Cruella will make their way to the screens. 

