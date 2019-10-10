Harry Styles' Personalized Compliments Are Just Want Fans Needed on World Mental Health Day

Talk about the "perfect" way to mark World Mental Health Day.

Mental Health Awareness Day is here and many of your favorite celebrities are posting inspiring messages and stories proving it's okay to not be okay.

At the same time, it's the perfect day to remember that there are millions of kind, good people who are ready to help and make the day even better.

Harry Styles started trending on Twitter when a website surfaced titled "Do You Know Who You Are?"

Fans around the world were asked to type out their full name and find out the answer. What came next were personalized positive messages from Harry including the acronym TPWK, which stands for Treat People With Kindness.