See Ronda Rousey Teach Nattie Neidhart the "Simple Joys" of Life on a Farm

Nattie Neidhart is trying her hand at farm life and it's all thanks to Ronda Rousey!

In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, the WWE scion and her husband TJ (known professionally as Tyson Kidd) pay a visit to Browsey Acres. Per Rousey, she hopes Nattie will gain some peace and clarity through the experience.

"I wanted Nattie to kind of have some simple joys of getting dirty, doing some chores," Rousey notes in a confessional. "And, sometimes, that's the best time to let your mind wander and sort itself out."

While Neidhart puts "an honest effort" into working on the farm, it's clear she isn't fully taken with the experience.

"Barn life is hard," Nattie exclaims to the group.

"We're just getting started," Rousey's husband Travis Browne retorts.

Clearly, Browne isn't joking around as he has Nattie get in the pen with Kobe the bull. Understandably, the 37-year-old wrestler doesn't last very long in the ring with the steer.