See Ronda Rousey Teach Nattie Neidhart the "Simple Joys" of Life on a Farm

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 7:00 AM
Nattie Neidhart is trying her hand at farm life and it's all thanks to Ronda Rousey!
In this clip from Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, the WWE scion and her husband TJ (known professionally as Tyson Kidd) pay a visit to Browsey Acres. Per Rousey, she hopes Nattie will gain some peace and clarity through the experience.
"I wanted Nattie to kind of have some simple joys of getting dirty, doing some chores," Rousey notes in a confessional. "And, sometimes, that's the best time to let your mind wander and sort itself out."
While Neidhart puts "an honest effort" into working on the farm, it's clear she isn't fully taken with the experience.
"Barn life is hard," Nattie exclaims to the group.
"We're just getting started," Rousey's husband Travis Browne retorts.
Clearly, Browne isn't joking around as he has Nattie get in the pen with Kobe the bull. Understandably, the 37-year-old wrestler doesn't last very long in the ring with the steer.
"So, do you do all the work?" Neidhart asks Browne. "Were you raised on a farm as a kid?"
According to Travis, he is a self-taught farmer and simply wants to provide for his family.
"A lot of people don't understand why we would want to raise and love an animal and kill it ourselves," Ronda explains. "But, it's just like, I would rather give Kobe a great life."
In fact, an emotional Ronda reveals she has love for the bull and will struggle putting him down when the time comes. Nonetheless, Ronda declares that it's how they "choose to live [their] life."
E!
This sentimental moment took an upsetting turn for Nattie, who learns she'll have to shovel cow manure.
"Do you have a little mask?" a nervous Nattie inquires.
Regardless, Ronda is certain this chore will help a grieving Nattie. As fans surely recall, Nattie shockingly lost her father, wrestling legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, back in Aug. 2018.
"This is kind of the way I found to process whatever is going on in my life," Ronda concludes later on. "I kind of wanted to share it with Nattie and see if it works for her."
For Nattie's adventure at Browsey Acres, be sure to watch the clip above!
Zendaya, Margot Robbie and More Stars Put a Fashionable Foot Forward at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration
See the Best On-the-Road Pics From the PCAs Concert Tour Nominees, Including Jennifer Lopez, P!nk & More!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?