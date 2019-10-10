Barbara Palvin's Cheeky Comment About Dylan Sprouse's "Peach" Will Leave You Blushing

That's just peachy!

Barbara Palvin couldn't help but leave a flirty comment on boyfriend Dylan Sprouse's latest Instagram photo. The picture, taken by @nodari.jpg, shows the Disney alum in Italy during Milan Fashion Week. Sprouse, who was in Milan with his supermodel girlfriend at the time the picture was taken, posted the photo to his Instagram on Thursday.

"Big shoulders and chicken legs gang," Sprouse captioned the snap.

After seeing the photo, Palvin decided to leave a cheeky comment on her beau's page.

"@dylansprouse Don't forget the most important. THE PEACH," Palvin wrote, while also adding a peach emoji.

Palvin's comment has already received over 3,000 "likes" in just over an hour. So, we think it's safe to say that the Internet loves this couple.

This flirty exchange from the celeb duo comes just days after Sprouse gushed over his girlfriend on social media, sharing a sweet tribute post for her birthday.