Arrow's Final Season Premiere Is a Love Letter to the Pilot

If you've been nostalgic for the olden days of Arrow, you're going to have some serious emotions over tonight's final season premiere.

There's not a lot we can tell you about how or why it happens, but the episode puts Oliver (Stephen Amell) back in Starling City with all the people he loves and has lost over the years. As you can see in pics released from the episode, that includes Moira (Susana Thompson) and Tommy (Colin Donnell) and even Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman), though he's not exactly someone Oliver has loved and lost.

The visit to this time and place has something to do with the mission given to Oliver by the Monitor (Lamonica Garrett), that mysterious being who keeps showing up on these shows to say ominous, nonsensical things about the upcoming crisis, AKA the upcoming gigantic crossover, Crisis On Infinite Earths.