Aaron Paul on the "Beautiful, Crazy Story" of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Vince Gilligan said the story of Breaking Bad was over. Aaron Paul said goodbye to Jesse Pinkman. And then the 10th anniversary of the Breaking Bad premiere happened and Gilligan, the show's creator, got the itch. That brings us to El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

"Honestly, that's the big reason I wanted to do this movie, I wanted to work with Aaron again," Gilligan told E! News' Will Marfuggi, noting he had the idea to do El Camino about a year and a half ago and was further encouraged by the show's premiere anniversary. "That lit a fire under me."